West Virginia AG Morrisey arguments help end ‘California Care Out’ in Purdue Pharma bankruptcy case

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced on Wednesday that his argument before a federal bankruptcy court produced a key shift in the case that will result in West Virginia receiving a larger share of the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy.

Morrisey delivered closing arguments in the case confirmation hearing last week in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. He criticized a number of flaws in the plan, he said, but particularly caught the judge’s attention with the so-called “California Carve Out,” which allowed California to be the only state not to contribute to the 1% intensity fund which would allocate additional funds to smaller states hardest hit by the opioid epidemic, including West Virginia.

“This is great for West Virginia and other small states,” Morrisey said. “There was never a rational basis for one state, California, to ignore the intensity fund and thereby disregard the inordinate devastation that opioid abuse has wrought upon smaller states, chief among them West Virginia.”

Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, filed for bankruptcy in September 2019 to settle the thousands of lawsuits against it stemming from its role in the opioid crisis…

