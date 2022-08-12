West Virginia AG Morrisey announces settlement of up to $30M against opioid distributor Rite Aid

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced on Thursday a settlement with Rite Aid for up to $30 million in the opioid suit filed in June 2020.

The suit alleged Rite Aid, in its role as a distributor, supplied more opioids to its pharmacies than was necessary to meet legitimate patient needs; and the pharmacies ordered more from other distributors. In doing so, it failed to maintain effective controls against diversion and contributed to oversupply of opioids in the state.



“So many lives have been lost and shattered by this scourge,” Morrisey said. “With this settlement and other settlements, we will provide significant help to those affected the most by the opioid crisis in our state.”

The suit was filed in Putnam County Circuit Court at the same time as one against Walgreens. Rite Aid and Walgreens are corporately linked. Rite Aid sold its 1,651 stores to Walgreens Boot Alliance during 2017-18, including 104 stores in West Virginia…

