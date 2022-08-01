West Virginia abortion ban stalled

By Joe Severino, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State lawmakers adjourned late Friday after the Senate and House of Delegates failed to agree on a bill to ban nearly all abortions in West Virginia.

Negotiations between senators and delegates soon will begin in conference committee to resolve remaining disputes over the bill. The House refused changes the Senate adopted late Friday, including the removal of criminal penalties for doctors who perform abortions.

The House chamber was nearly empty at 10:30 p.m., when delegates refused via voice vote to concur. Senators debated for nearly five hours Friday evening after delegates spent two-and-a-half days on the bill.

At least three members of both the House and Senate will meet in conference committee to negotiate a final bill, which will be sent to each body for passage or rejection. The conference committee process is often how disputes in the annual budget bill are resolved each legislative session…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/state-abortion-ban-stalled/article_ae77fd49-d976-5e7a-a5ff-dee4f8a3408f.html