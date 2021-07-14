West Virginia A.G. Morrisey to vote ‘no’ on Purdue Pharma settlement, challenges California

By Courtney Hessler, The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s attorney general will vote against a $10 billion settlement plan meant to confirm Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan, arguing it did not address the state’s needs.

Speaking to members of the media at the state Capitol complex Tuesday on the state of opioid litigation filed by his office, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said he plans to argue against the settlement before a bankruptcy judge Aug. 9 in New York.

The opioid manufacturer is accused of creating and fueling the opioid crisis by marketing and pushing its pills in a way that downplayed the long-term, severe effects of OxyContin and encouraged doctors to prescribe it.

Purdue pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this year to one count of dual-object conspiracy to defraud the United States and to violate the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and two counts of conspiracy to violate the federal Anti-Kickback Statute…

