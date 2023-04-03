West Virginia 4-H offers Camp Jump Start, a new weekend camp for youths in West Virginia

By WVUToday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Extension’s West Virginia 4-H youth development program invites youths from across the state to Camp Jump Start, a pilot camping program that will focus on outdoor recreation, history and STEM.

This weekend camp will be held July 7-9, 2023, at WVU Jackson’s Mill. Camp Jump Start is open to West Virginia youths ages 10 to 11. This camp offers youths a head start on the statewide camp experience, since otherwise, youths can’t attend state camp until they are 12 years old. Campers do not have to be members of 4-H to participate, but previous overnight camp experience is required.

“Camp Jump Start is a wonderful opportunity to have a state camp experience at Jackson’s Mill in a setting specifically created for 10- and 11-year-olds,” said Margaret Miltenberger, WVU Extension 4-H agent in Mineral County. “They will make new friends from around West Virginia and gain confidence in themselves that will help spread their wings in the future.”

Camp programming will focus on team building, responsibility, personal skill building and friendship. The first day will focus on outdoor recreation. On the second day, campers will learn about the historic area of Jackson’s Mill, including hands-on activities at the gristmill. Finally, the third day will focus on STEM learning. Each evening will conclude with recreation and a campfire.

“Jackson’s Mill is a special place for West Virginia 4-H’ers,” said Jocelyn Crawford, WVU Extension 4-H agent in Kanawha County. “We are excited that we’ll be able to welcome campers for their first state 4-H camping event.”

Campers will participate in outdoor recreation, adventure and activities such as kayaking, climbing, shooting sports, swimming, tie dye, hands-on STEM experiments, arts and crafts, a historic tour of Jackson’s Mill and more.

“Camp Jump Start is all the things you think of when you think of summer camp,” said Jason Burnside, WVU Extension 4-H camping specialist. “If kids know they are interested in these activities, they get the chance to come to a statewide camp early and see what that experience is like.”

The registration cost is $125, registration opens on April 3, 2023, and closes by June 22, 2023. To register a camper, visit https://extension.wvu.edu/youth-family/4h/camps/camp-jump-start.

To learn more about WVU Extension, visit extension.wvu.edu or follow @WVUExtension on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

CONTACT: Sophia Darmelio

Marketing Strategist

WVU Extension

304-293-9490; [email protected]