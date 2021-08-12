West Virginia State Senator Ihlenfeld nominated to become U.S. attorney

By Derek Redd, The Weirton Daily Times

WHEELING, W.Va.— West Virginia state Sen. Bill Ihlenfeld could be headed back to his old job.

President Joe Biden has nominated Ihlenfeld, D-Ohio, to serve as the United States Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia. He previously had served in that role from August 2010 to December 2016.

Since 2018, he has been a member of the West Virginia Senate, defeating incumbent Ryan Ferns to take the seat.

In a statement released on Twitter Tuesday night, Ihlenfeld said. “I’m humbled to have been nominated by President Biden to serve as United States Attorney. If confirmed, it will be an honor to join a tremendous team of career public servants dedicated to protecting the public.”

Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, said in a release Tuesday night that Ihlenfeld will continue to serve in the state Senate during his confirmation process in the United States Senate, which likely will take several months…

