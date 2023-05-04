Weirton, W.Va., residents learn more about Form Energy

Battery manufacturer hosts open house

By Craig Howell, managing editor, Weirton Daily Times

WEIRTON, W.Va. — Ever since the company announced its plans to build its first full-scale manufacturing facility in Weirton, area residents have been hoping to learn more about Form Energy.

They have that opportunity through a pair of community open house events, with the first held Thursday night and the second set for today, in the Weirton Room of the Millsop Community Center.

“I’m excited people are here,” exclaimed Ted Wiley, president and chief operating officer of Form Energy. “It’s really a thrill to meet the people of Weirton and get to know the community.”

Wiley noted the events were designed as an open forum, where area residents will have an opportunity to come and go as they please, while meeting members of the executive team, building team and recruitment team.

The company, he said, is moving quickly in the construction of its 800,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, set to be located in the area of the open hearth once operated by the former Weirton Steel Corp.

“We’ll break ground in the coming weeks,” Wiley said.

According to the timeline presentation available during the open house, the company plans to break ground this month, and begin work on the building’s foundations in May, with the steel structure installation beginning in July and utilities construction in September.

Operations are scheduled to begin in mid to late 2024, with an expansion planned in early 2025. …

