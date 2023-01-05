Water outage causing physical, financial hardship for Raleigh, W.Va., residents

By Josephine E. Moore, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Water has been restored to the majority of Raleigh County residents who went without during a winter storm’s deep freeze nearly two weeks ago.

But for many households, reconnecting has come at a high cost.

East Beckley resident Xavier Oglesby said he spent roughly $1,000 repairing burst water pipes in his home after losing water service on Christmas Eve.

Oglesby said his parents, who live just down the road from him, have spent roughly the same but have yet to complete all their repairs.

Having run into delays and obstacles trying to get the repairs paid for through their insurance, Oglesby said he had a friend in Princeton come in to complete the repairs…

