By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner and U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney have teamed up to try to stop an executive order from President Joe Biden involving federal agencies in state voter registration efforts.

Mooney, R-W.Va., introduced a bill Wednesday that would override Executive Order 14019, issued last year by the Biden administration with the goal of promoting access to voting.

The executive order requires the heads of federal agencies to develop strategic plans for how each agency will help increase voter registration and participation. The plans are to be submitted to the White House for review.

“Executive departments and agencies … should partner with State, local, Tribal, and territorial election officials to protect and promote the exercise of the right to vote, eliminate discrimination and other barriers to voting, and expand access to voter registration and accurate election information,” the executive order reads. “It is our duty to ensure that registering to vote and the act of voting be made simple and easy for all those eligible to do so.” …

To read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2022/06/warner-mooney-join-against-biden-voter-registration-order/