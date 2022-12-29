Warmer weather expected for New Year’s weekend; travel conditions promising in West Virginia

By Josiah Cork, WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — After a frigid and icy Christmas weekend, New Year’s weekend looks to be much more temperate, with highs reaching the 60s.

“It definitely looks milder. No snow or ice concerns to speak of going into New Year’s Eve weekend. Starting off Friday evening, it should feel fairly comfortable out there. It’s going to be close to 60 for a high in the afternoon, and then going into Friday evening, it’ll slowly drop into the 50s and a low in the 40s Friday night,” said Carl Erickson, senior meteorologist for AccuWeather.

John Peck, National Weather Service meteorologist, predicted a warm and rainy weekend.

“It will be warmer,” he said. “Saturday, you’re looking at the highs in the upper 50s. Sunday, highs in the mid 50s. It will be wet though for the New Year’s holiday.” …

