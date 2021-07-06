W.Va. Treasurer Moore appoints Saira Blair as new Deputy Treasurer for Local Government Division

Blair is a former Berkeley County Delegate; daughter of W.Va. Senate President Craig Blair

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced he has appointed former Berkeley County Delegate Saira Blair as the new Deputy Treasurer for the Local Government Division of the State Treasurer’s Office.

Saira Blair

“I am thrilled to welcome Saira back to state government and so happy she’s accepted this position to serve the people of our state,” Treasurer Moore said. “Having worked alongside her in the House of Delegates, I know she has a fierce passion for the state of West Virginia and its people – she will do a fantastic job in this role.”

As Deputy Treasurer for the Local Government Division, Blair will oversee a staff of specialists who work daily on local government and constituent issues.

Among its responsibilities, the division helps county and local government entities use the Treasurer’s Office’s cash management services, works to locate and return unclaimed property to its rightful owners, and educates the public about various programs offered by the Office, such as the SMART529 savings program, as well as the upcoming Jumpstart and Hope Scholarship programs.

“When Saira was a delegate, she did a tremendous job representing the people of her district and working with them to help resolve issues with state government,” Treasurer Moore said. “I know she will bring those same skills to bear in this new role.”

Blair gained national attention for winning a primary election for the nomination to her House seat while still a senior at Hedgesville High School. She’s been named to Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list in Law and Policy, to the State Journal’s “40 Under 40,” and a “Wonder Woman” by West Virginia Focus Magazine.

During her time in the Legislature, Blair served as the Vice-Chair of the House Committee on Political Subdivisions, was an Assistant Majority Whip and member of the Committee on Education.

After serving two terms in the House of Delegates, she graduated from West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Bachelor of Arts in World Languages, Literature and Linguistics. She has recently worked as Philanthropy and Community Engagement Coordinator for Girls Inc. of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.

“I am excited and honored to work for the people of West Virginia,” Blair said. “I am grateful to Treasurer Moore for this opportunity and am eager to begin working.”