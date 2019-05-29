W.Va. Supreme Court Justice Workman’s attorneys on impeachment case: States draw lines in separation of powers issues

By Lacie Pierson, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — How states allocate power among their branches of government isn’t an issue for the Supreme Court of the United States, attorneys for West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Margaret Workman argue in a court brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Workman’s attorneys on Friday filed the brief with the nation’s highest court as part of the appeals regarding the 2018 impeachment of justices serving on the West Virginia Supreme Court.

In the brief, Workman’s attorneys argue the appeals don’t warrant review from the U.S. Supreme Court because the federal court previously has ruled that the distribution of power within state governments was a matter for the individual states and not the federal government.

The U.S. Supreme Court, in April, requested Workman’s attorney, Marc Williams, file a response to appeals from the West Virginia Senate and the state House of Delegates even though Workman, through her attorneys, initially declined to file a response. …

