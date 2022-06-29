W.Va. Senate President Blair: Woody Williams represented the best of West Virginia

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, has issued the following statement after learning of the death of Hershel “Woody” Williams, the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient in the nation:

“Today, I join with all West Virginians in mourning the death of a true American hero. Woody Williams represented the best of West Virginia – a love for his family, a sense of service to his country, and a dedication to honoring our veterans. While we’ve now lost the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient, his legacy of service above self and love of his country will continue to live through the Gold Star Families memorials his foundation helped build in all 50 states. Woody’s life inspired generations, and I pray for comfort and peace for his family and friends in the coming days as they lay this great man to rest.”