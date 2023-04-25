W.Va. Governor Justice gears up to announce U.S. Senate run this week

By Steven Allen Adams, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON — After months of hinting and teases, Gov. Jim Justice is preparing to announce a run for the Republican U.S. Senate primary in 2024.

According to Politico, Justice will make his U.S. Senate candidacy announcement Thursday at 5 p.m. from his Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs. A source close to the governor confirmed the impending announcement by text Monday morning but declined to be identified or provide further details.

Justice has been teasing a possible run for U.S. Senate since the end of 2022, dangling an announcement date in February and again at the end of the 2023 legislative session in March. Justice is limited to two terms as governor of West Virginia, with his second term up in January 2025.

The winner of the 2024 Republican U.S. Senate primary will go on to possibly face U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who has yet to announce a run for a third six-year term as the state’s senior U.S. Senator. Manchin said earlier this month that he will announce his political intentions at the end of 2023. …

Two other Republican candidates have filed for U.S. Senate to date according to the U.S. Federal Election Commission: U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., who announced in November shortly after winning election to the new northern 2nd Congressional District; and Granville electrician Chris Rose. …

Read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2023/04/justice-gears-up-to-announce-u-s-senate-run-this-week/