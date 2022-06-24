CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice issued the following statement today after the Supreme Court of the United States’ decision in Dobbs returning abortion law to the states:
“I applaud the Supreme Court’s courageous decision today. I’ve said many times that I very proudly stand for life and I am rock-solid against abortion, and I believe that every human life is a miracle worth protecting.
“I will not hesitate to call a special session after consulting with the Legislature and my legal team if clarification in our laws needs to be made.”
W.Va. Gov. Justice applauds U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade and returning abortion law to the states
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice issued the following statement today after the Supreme Court of the United States’ decision in Dobbs returning abortion law to the states: