W.Va. Gov. Justice applauds U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade and returning abortion law to the states

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice issued the following statement today after the Supreme Court of the United States’ decision in Dobbs returning abortion law to the states:



“I applaud the Supreme Court’s courageous decision today. I’ve said many times that I very proudly stand for life and I am rock-solid against abortion, and I believe that every human life is a miracle worth protecting.



“I will not hesitate to call a special session after consulting with the Legislature and my legal team if clarification in our laws needs to be made.”