W.Va. Golf Association’s Callaway Junior Rookie League opens season in Sistersville

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Callaway Junior Tour Rookie League, sponsored by Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal and hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), opened its 2023 season Sunday at Sistersville Country Club.

The CJRT Rookie League is broken into three divisions, based on skill and experience. Division winners today were:

AAA (nine holes): Tripp Morrison of Saint Mary’s;

AA (nine holes): Bentley Myers of Harrisville; and

A (six holes): Harrison Adams of South Charleston.

“Sistersville was a great venue to begin our 2023 Rookie League season! Congratulations to all the winners,” said WVGA Tournament Manager – Youth Operations Lucas Ware. “The players got to experience tournament golf, some for the first time ever, and some for the first time this season.”

The event, a partner of Callaway Golf and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association, featured a field of 27 golfers ages 5 to 16 from across West Virginia and other states.

Click here for today’s full results.

The Callaway Junior Tour Rookie League is back in action May 7 at the Minibel Par 3 Golf Course in Vienna.

For more information, please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee – West Virginia. We also focus on teaching fundamentals and developing young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.