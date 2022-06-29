W.Va. Delegate Daniel Linville: Woody Williams was a hero and national treasure

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Delegate Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, has issued the following statement after learning of the death of Hershel “Woody” Williams, the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient in the nation:

“While a grateful state and nation are mourning the loss of a hero and national treasure, so many members of our Cabell County communities are mourning the loss of a friend. Woody Williams earned the honor and respect of the entire nation as a young man at Iwo Jima. He spent the rest of his life demonstrating what it means to be a servant leader. Without regard for position or titles, our friend Woody showed immense respect and kindness to every person he met. He was a humble man, with strength in his convictions and a drive to serve others. He did so day after day, month after month and year after year.

“Woody was passionate about honoring service and sacrifice. That passion led him to requesting laws of the state of West Virginia be changed many times. Woody often wrote letters, sent text messages, emails and certainly called with concerns, suggestions and new ideas. We have a Veterans Hall of Fame because of Woody Williams. We have Medals of Valor, the highest honor the state can bestow upon our first responders, because of Woody. We are most certainly a better state and a better nation because of Woody.

“As Woody sought to honor, comfort and support our Gold Star Families, I ask that we honor, comfort and support his family. For 98 years they shared a loving husband, father and grandfather with our state and our country. May we remain always faithful, just as Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient Chief Warrant Officer 4 (Ret.) Hershel Woody Williams did, and remember as he often said, ‘the cause is greater than I.’”