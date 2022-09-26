Voters urged to register: One month to deadline for West Virginia’s general election￼

By Josephine E. Moore, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Just under a month remains for West Virginians to register to vote in the state’s general election on Nov. 9.

To help ensure that all eligible voters are registered, the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, in partnership with county clerks’ offices across the state, is hosting dozens of voter registration events throughout September and into October.

This push is part of National Voter Registration Month, which has been observed every September for the past 20 years.

As part of this push, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner said he is working to make sure West Virginia’s youngest voters are given opportunities to register to vote as well as learn about the importance of voting…

