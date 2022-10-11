Voter registration deadline is Oct. 18

By Lacie Pierson, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There’s still time for West Virginia residents to check their voter registration status ahead of next month’s general election. The deadline to either register to vote or update registration is Tuesday, Oct. 18.

There were 1,149,466 people registered to vote at the end of September, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office website. Officials said they are hoping to see that number grow before the deadline.

“We want everybody’s voices heard,” said Putnam County Clerk Brian Wood, president of the West Virginia County Clerks’ Association. “Yes, this is an off-year election, but it’s just as important. You’ve got local races, constitutional amendments, levies and different things on the ballot. Don’t take it for granted.”

Wood’s advice for people who want to register to vote is simple — the sooner, the better.

“The main thing is don’t run that risk of running out of time,” Wood said. “If you are going to wait until the last minute, then it’s better to register in person at the courthouse or online.” …

