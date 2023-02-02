Volunteers set out to make West Virginia ‘healthier and cleaner’ one bag of trash at a time

By David Kirk, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Donning a bright reflective vest, orange garbage bags in his back pocket and a trash grabber in his hand, Wayne Worth walked along US Route 250 between downtown Fairmont and Barrackville picking up roadway debris on Saturday.

He was joined by a small group of volunteers who spent their weekend picking up trash on the side of the road.

“I’ve traveled through all the 55 counties and we have a beautiful state, but one thing we really need to improve on is litter control,” Worth said. “I decided with a few friends that we’d go to a county, identify a highway that’s not adopted, clean it up and put the message out to encourage people to adopt more highways.”

Worth is a YouTuber and vlogger and runs the channel On the Road in West Virginia. His goal with the channel is to document an interesting aspect of each county’s history and culture.

However, Saturday morning he put his video camera aside and picked up litter…

To read more: https://www.timeswv.com/news/local_news/volunteers-set-out-to-make-west-virginia-healthier-and-cleaner-one-bag-of-trash-at/article_163f26e0-9fec-11ed-ba5d-e3999cdf2b71.html