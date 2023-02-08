Vocational Math Bill unanimously passes West Virginia House of Delegates

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. – The numbers added up Tuesday in the West Virginia House of Delegates for legislation establishing a vocational math option for the state’s high school students.

House Bill 3055, introduced by freshman Delegate Jimmy Willis, R-Brooke, passed the House with a vote of 97-0. The bill now moves on to the Senate.

The legislation calls for the establishment of a math class in the state’s public schools that is geared toward students on a path toward a vocational career.

“This class (would) pertain to math curriculum in the fields of fractions, conversion from fractions to decimals, application of measurement, reading blueprints, geometry pertaining to workforce math and other math skills needed to succeed in the trades,” the legislation states…

