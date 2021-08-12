Viatris, WVU enter talks to have university take ownership of Morgantown Mylan plant

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Viatris and WVU have begun talks about the possibility of transferring ownership of the former Mylan plant site in Morgantown to WVU.

Viatris issued its announcement Wednesday.

“We have worked diligently to try to identify viable alternatives for the site outside of the company’s network,” the announcement began. “We have communicated with all potential prospects identified by us or others and have maintained open channels of communication with West Virginia public officials, all in an effort to obtain a formal proposal of interest to maintain the site as a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility. However, we believe that the same industry and market dynamics that prompted our decision have resulted in no such viable proposals being received to date.”

Viatris then turned to the WVU talks: “While Viatris remains open to any new expressions of interest, we are committed to continuing to work with state officials and others to secure the next-best possible future outcome for the Chestnut Ridge site. To that end, the company has commenced discussions to align on a memorandum of understanding with West Virginia University and its affiliates to pursue the potential transfer and ownership of the site to WVU or one of its associated entities.”

WVU has not indicated what it might do with the site if the talks succeed…

