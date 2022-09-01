Vandalia Health Announcement: CAMC and Mon Health System have signed the final agreement to form integrated delivery health system

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — At the West Virginia Chamber’s Business Summit at The Greenbrier today, attendees learned that Vandalia Health is now official. CAMC and Mon Health System have signed the final agreement to become one integrated delivery system after receiving approval from all necessary regulatory and government review and approval.

David Ramsey, who will serve as President and CEO of Vandalia Health, made the announcement during a speech at the 2022 West Virginia Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Business Summit this morning at the Greenbrier Resort.

“Today is a special day in West Virginia. CAMC Health System and Mon Health System have become one integrated delivery health system named Vandalia Health. Our decades of high quality, nationally recognized programs and services are now brought together to continue our efforts to reduce costs, enhance access and improve outcomes for the communities we serve. We will continue our legacy of service and renowned care delivery as a collaborative system of care,” said Ramsey.

“This is a wonderful day for West Virginia and our organizations. Together, we can offer enhanced care to a broader community than we could independently made up of the very best providers, clinicians and staff all focused on the communities we serve one person at a time. Our cultures and mindset are so similar built upon programs and services of care second to none locally, regionally and nationally. I am honored to serve as Mon Health System’s President and CEO and Executive Vice President of Vandalia Health,” said David Goldberg.

CAMC and Mon Health System, both have community roots dating back 100 years. Now, as Vandalia Health, there is one shared vision for making the highest quality care accessible and affordable to everyone who needs it. By sharing expertise and resources, Vandalia Health can strengthen health care throughout our region while continuing to keep and attract the most skilled doctors, nurses and staff in our communities.