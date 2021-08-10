More vaccinated as Delta variant cases increase in West Virginia

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Vaccinations for COVID-19 are increasing in West Virginia as the delta variant drives active coronavirus cases past 4,000 for the first time since the beginning of June.

According to data from the Department of Health and Human Resources, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations for residents with at least one dose of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines increased from an average of 789 partial vaccinations per day between July 12 and July 18 to 1,335 partial vaccinations per day between Aug. 2 and Sunday — a 69% increase in partial vaccinations.

James Hoyer, leader of West Virginia’s joint interagency task force for vaccines, said Monday during the state’s COVID-19 briefing that more than 9,000 were vaccinated over the weekend.

“While those numbers are positive and the numbers this weekend are positive, they are just not fast enough to keep up with the delta variant and what may be coming behind it,” Hoyer said…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2021/08/vaccinations-grow-as-delta-variant-cases-increase-in-west-virginia/