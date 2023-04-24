USDA Grants Available to help rural West Virginia repair damages from storms, flooding in 2022

WV Press Release Sharing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development West Virginia State Director Ryan Thorn has announced the availability of grants for organizations to help people repair homes they own or rent that were damaged by severe storms and flooding in calendar year 2022. The homes must be located in eligible rural areas and presidentially declared disaster areas.

“The Biden Administration and Rural Development stands ready to deploy every resource at our disposal to help families and individuals in Fayette and McDowell counties,” said Thorn. “The assistance announced today will ensure people impacted by natural disasters within these communities in 2022 have the resources they need to repair their homes and rebuild their communities.”

The grants are being made available through supplemental disaster funding under the Housing Preservation Grants program. Organizations may apply to receive up to $50,000 to help people make repairs to their homes that were damaged by natural disasters in calendar year 2022.

Eligible organizations include state and local governments, federally recognized Indian tribes and nonprofits.

The organizations may use the funds to provide grants or low-interest loans to repair or rehabilitate housing for low- and very low-income residents. For example, funds may be used to:

Repair or replace electrical wiring, foundations, roofs, insulation, heating systems and water/waste disposal systems.

Support accessibility features.

Purchase construction materials.

Finance administrative expenses up to 20%.

Funds may be used in the following presidentially declared disaster areas:

Fayette County

McDowell County

Completed preapplications for grants must be submitted by paper or electronically by 4:30 p.m. local time June 5, 2023. For additional information, see page 24148 of the April 19, 2023, Federal Register.

For more information on how to apply, contact Sarah Edgar by email at [email protected] or by phone at 304-284-4868 or visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/single-family-housing-programs/housing-preservation-grants.

The Biden-Harris Administration championed the bill known as the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023, that made this funding possible. Funds will remain available until expended.

In the coming months, USDA expects to announce additional funding availability under the bill to help rural people in presidentially declared disaster areas who were impacted by natural disasters in 2022. This additional funding will help rural communities repair water infrastructure and essential community facilities.

Additional resources to support rural communities seeking disaster assistance are available at https://www.rd.usda.gov/page/rural-development-disaster-assistance.

