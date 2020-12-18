United Way of Southern West Virginia finds leader on staff

By Jessica Farrish, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Trena Dacal, current chair of the executive committee of United Way of Southern West Virginia, has been named executive director of the organization, outgoing director Megan Legursky announced Thursday.

Dacal will step into the role on Jan. 4, and vice chair Angela Ramsey will serve as chair of the executive committee.

As executive director, Dacal will be primarily responsible for fundraising.

Legursky on Dec. 5 announced her departure as executive director after about a year in the position but agreed to stay on as executive director until a suitable candidate was found.

Dacal, a native of Raleigh County, has volunteered for United Way for more than 10 years. She said Thursday that, a few days after Legursky announced her departure from the organization to pursue more time with her family, the executive committee broached the idea of Dacal taking the position…

