United States Supreme Court overturns landmark Roe v. Wade decision; action returns authority to regulate abortion to the states

WASHINGTON, DC — The United States Supreme Court today issued a ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

The court’s action overturns both the Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey decisions as related to the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The court’s action returns the authority to regulate abortion to the states.

Read the decision here: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/19-1392_6j37.pdf

