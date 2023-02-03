Union leaders advocate for pay increases, additional resources for West Virginia teachers

By Josh Ewers, The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s two major school worker unions are jointly advocating for pay increases, incentives to lure new teachers to the state, additional mental health support for students and teachers, and more effective disciplinary support from administrators.

In November, the West Virginia Education Association and American Federation of Teachers’ West Virginia chapter held forums across the state to survey, discuss and seek solutions in response to 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress results that showed significant academic declines from 2019 among a representative sample of public school fourth and eighth graders.

Respondents including teachers, parents, students and legislators most commonly said the three biggest issues facing education were a lack of certified educators (66%), student discipline (37%) and mental health support (25%).

Approximately two-thirds of respondents said increased educator pay was needed to address those challenges. Both organizations proposed further pay increases and the creation of incentive programs to encourage young people to pursue careers in teaching…

To read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/union-leaders-advocate-for-pay-increases-additional-resources-for-wv-teachers/article_f547d950-2685-5283-a938-e4a44fe4d0ea.html