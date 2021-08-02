‘Under advisement right now:’ WVUMedicine evaluating if employees should be required to get vaccinated

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — The WVUMedicine system of health care providers is evaluating whether to recommend that all employees should be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19, the CEO of Princeton Community Hospital said Friday.

Karen Bowling, who recently took over the reins at the hospital, which is an affiliate of WVUMedicine, made the comment during a presentation related to a more family-friendly change in PCH’s visitation policy.

Bowling said any decision made on the appropriateness of mandatory vaccinations by WVUMedicine will only be a recommendation and it’s up to the individual entity to make the final decision.

“That is under advisement right now,” she said. “Our system is determining whether or not we think that’s the right step.”

Bowling said mandatory vaccinations are being discussed around the country…

