U.S. Senators Manchin, Kaine and others reintroduce black lung benefits improvement act

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Legislation designed to help miners suffering from black lung disease and their survivors get the benefits they need has been reintroduced in Congress by senators from West Virginia, Virginia and other states.

This week, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Tim Kaine, D-Va., Mark Warner, D-Va., Bob Casey, D-Penn. and Sherrod Brown,D-Ohio reintroduced the Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act to ensure miners who have suffered from Black Lung disease and their survivors can access the benefits they need and deserve.

The legislation improves the existing Black Lung Benefits Program for miners and their survivors by increasing access to legal representation, protecting financial compensation against inflation and bankruptcy of self-insured coal companies and reducing wait times for processing claims to the benefits, according to a press release issued Thursday by Manchin…

