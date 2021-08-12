U.S. Senators Manchin, Capito opposite on $3.5T package vote – but both have criticisms

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WASHINGTON, D.C. — West Virginia’s two U.S. senators were on opposite sides of a procedural vote to push forward a reconciliation process for a proposed $3.5 trillion Democrat spending package, but both agree the price tag is “irresponsible.”

“Early this morning, I voted ‘YES’ on a procedural vote to move forward on the budget reconciliation process because I believe it is important to discuss the fiscal policy future of this country,” Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, said Tuesday evening in a statement regarding his vote. “However, I have serious concerns about the grave consequences facing West Virginians and every American family if Congress decides to spend another $3.5 trillion.”

The procedural vote in essence allows the proposal to move ahead with the finalizing of the details. It passed 50-49, along party lines.

Committees can now write a bill that would spend up to $3.5 trillion on items such as climate initiatives, paid leave, child care, education and health care…

