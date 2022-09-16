U.S. Senators Manchin, Capito make cases for competing permitting reform plans

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – While U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito agree on the need for permitting reform to kickstart domestic oil and natural gas production, both made their cases to West Virginia media Thursday for two different plans.

Manchin and Capito held separate virtual briefings with reporters Thursday afternoon from their offices on Capitol Hill within an hour of each other.

Manchin, D-W.Va., is working with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on a permitting reform bill that will be attached to a continuing resolution (CR) to keep the government from shutting down by the end of the month. Allowing for permitting reform was a condition Manchin extracted from House and Senate Democratic leaders for backing the $737 billion Inflation Reduction Act…

