U.S. Senators Manchin, Capito address business leaders at The Greenbrier

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. – West Virginia’s two U.S. Senators remain committed to working together while disagreeing on whether the Inflation Reduction Act will help or hurt West Virginia.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito spoke to attendees Thursday of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s 86th Annual Meeting and Business Summit at the Greenbrier.

Capito, R-W.Va., said she remains concerned about the $737 billion dollar Inflation Reduction Act, crafted by Manchin and signed into law by President Joe Biden last month.

“I’m very concerned about the direction this bill is going to take us. I’ve expressed this to Sen. Manchin,” Capito said. “People say ‘are you going to be able to work with Sen. Manchin again?’ Of course, I’m going to be able to work with Sen. Manchin. We’ve been around a long time, and we’ve been around one another. Anything that goes on in West Virginia are the most important things to us and will continue to be.” …

