U.S. Senators Manchin and Capito announced $5,764,995 from the Appalachian Regional Commission for three projects across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $5,764,995 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for three projects across West Virginia. The funding will support expanding essential water service in Clay County, conducting a land development study to help complete the Corridor H Highway and bolstering tourism and recreation-related businesses across the state.

“The Appalachian Regional Commission’s continued investment in revitalizing and strengthening Appalachia is great news for our state and the entire region. The funding announced today will support a critical waterline extension project in Clay County, help complete the Corridor H Highway and boost our tourism and recreation industries across the state,” said Senator Manchin. “Investing in our local communities creates good-paying jobs and spurs economic opportunity and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these projects for the Mountain State.”

“Because the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee oversees the Appalachian Regional Commission, in my role as ranking member I’ve continued to successfully advocate for resources for the agency that support West Virginia communities,” Senator Capito said. “The funding announced today will help bring water service to residents and businesses in Clay County, and help advance the completion of Corridor H, both issue areas the EPW Committee is heavily involved in. Providing a boost for West Virginia’s tourism and recreation sector will also benefit our local economies, and I’m glad to play a part in delivering these grant awards to our state today.”

“Prioritizing critical infrastructure projects and boosting the region’s recreation economy are important parts of the work ARC does to help revitalize Appalachia,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “Projects like these help create the kind of sustained growth that will help Appalachia thrive, and will also lead to an increased quality of life for West Virginia families.”

Individuals awards listed below: