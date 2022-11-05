U.S. Senators Manchin and Capito announce $38 million in Low-Income Home Energy Assistance for West Virginia families

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, have announced $38,680,155 from Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for the state of West Virginia.

LIHEAP is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and provides critical financial assistance to low-income Americans with energy costs that represent a disproportionate share of their household budgets. The funding announced today was included in Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations funding and the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“No West Virginian should have to choose between heating their homes this upcoming winter and paying for necessities like food or medicine. Together with funding previously awarded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the American Rescue Plan, the funding announced today will help ensure LIHEAP can continue to assist low-income households and seniors in paying for their utilities, cutting costs for families across West Virginia. I urge the state to move quickly to put these critical funds to work, and I will continue advocating for resources that provide and deliver relief for West Virginians across the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin.

“As I travel throughout our state, West Virginians continue to raise concerns about rising heating costs as we approach winter. Due to rampant and sustained inflation, American families are struggling to make ends meet on essential costs, like heating their homes. With colder temperatures already settling in West Virginia, this federal funding could not come at a better time,” Senator Capito said. “Resources through LIHEAP is something that I have consistently supported and helped secure for families across West Virginia. I’m pleased to see the bipartisan infrastructure law that I helped negotiate and craft continue to deliver for West Virginians.”

LIHEAP helps low-income households pay home heating and cooling bills, prevent energy shutoffs, restore services, complete energy-related home repairs and weatherize homes to make them more energy efficient. Senators Manchin and Capito secured a total of $73,348,414 for LIHEAP in West Virginia through Fiscal Year 2022 funding, which included resources provided through the American Rescue Plan and the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).