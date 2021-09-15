U.S. Senators consider Gupta for national post

Former West Virginia State Health Officer Dr. Rahul Gupta gets first U.S. Senate drug czar hearing

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON — Former West Virginia State Health Officer Dr. Rahul Gupta made his first appearance before U.S. Senators on Tuesday as they consider his nomination to be the new national drug czar.

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee met Tuesday morning to consider several nominations by President Joe Biden for federal judgeships and other offices, including Gupta’s nomination as the new director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

“I’m honored that President Biden had nominated me for this position,” Gupta said. “With decades of experience in public health and public safety, I’m ready and eager to lead the federal government’s response to addiction and the overdose epidemic. With your support, I hope to work as soon as possible.”

Biden nominated Gupta, the former Kanawha-Charleston Health Department executive director and former state health officer and commissioner of the Bureau of Public Health within the Department of Health and Human Resources, for director of ONDCP in July…

