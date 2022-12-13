U.S. Senators Capito, Manchin teaming with West Virginia Office of Broadband to challenge FCC maps

By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin have teamed with the West Virginia Office of Broadband to challenge the Federal Communications Commission’s recently released draft broadband coverage maps.

During a virtual informational session Monday, members of the senators’ staffs and representatives of state Office of Broadband encouraged residents to review the maps and submit a challenge to any inaccurate information they find.

State residents can search the FCC’s draft maps for a specific location, such as a home or business address, to view details on available broadband services.

West Virginians can submit a location challenge indicating an address is missing, or an availability challenge indicating availability is incorrect…

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/capito-manchin-teaming-with-west-virginia-office-of-broadband-to-challenge-fcc-maps/article_5fcdc6c4-7a56-11ed-8d50-3fbb58d33259.html