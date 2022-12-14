U.S. Senators Capito, Manchin direct funding to Saint Francis

By Greg Stone, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Thomas Health System will receive $1.2 million in federal funds to renovate a medical office building at Saint Francis Hospital, expanding the system’s ability to provide substance use treatment.

Saint Francis is in downtown Charleston. Thomas is in the city of South Charleston. Both are part of both Thomas Health System, which is now part of WVU United Health, a 24-hospital network that extends into Ohio.

A Tuesday news release said the project will aid efforts of Saint Francis’ already-in-existence Addiction Healing Center.

The money comes from Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee…

