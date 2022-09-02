U.S. Senator Manchin, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Vilsack announce nearly $75 million for drinking water and wastewater projects in Lewisburg

Senator addresses West Virginia Chamber of Commerce Business Summit

LEWISBURG, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, this week hosted U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack in Lewisburg to announce nearly $75 million for drinking water and wastewater projects in Lewisburg.

Thursday Senator Manchin spoke at the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce Business Summit to discuss the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act for West Virginia. Senator Manchin also applauded the Sparkz manufacturing and Pure Watercraft investment announcements that were made yesterday.

At West Virginia Chamber Business Summit:

“I’m honored to speak with so many West Virginians today on the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act for West Virginia and the entire nation. For years, my Republican colleagues and I have agreed we must do something to pay down the national debt, increase domestic energy production, reduce our energy security vulnerabilities, and reform our infrastructure permitting process. This bill and our pending permitting legislation will do all of this, without raising taxes on working families. In a less politically divisive era, this bill would have overwhelming bipartisan support, but I am proud of our efforts to get this important legislation across the finish line to help West Virginians and Americans across the country.”

On USDA Drinking Water and Wastewater Investment Announcement:

“I wholeheartedly believe that everyone should have access to clean water to drink and fresh air to breathe, and I’m thrilled U.S. Agriculture Secretary Vilsack joined us in West Virginia to announce nearly $75 million in investments for the City of Lewisburg and the Greenbrier Public Service District #2. I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished for our rural communities and look forward to seeing the positive impact of this funding in the years to come.”

The City of Lewisburg has received $52.7 million in USDA loans and grants to upgrade its water treatment facility. The city will construct a new raw water intake structure and two new water storage tanks, as well as replace roughly six miles of water distribution lines. The project will benefit more than 13,000 people and businesses and allow the city to meet increased demand in an area that has been experiencing economic growth.

The Greenbrier County Public Service District No. 2 will use just over $22 million in USDA loans and grants to replace aging infrastructure and equipment for its wastewater collection and treatment system, which has not been significantly upgraded in more than 30 years. The district will construct various upgrades to its wastewater treatment plant, replace approximately nine miles of gravity sewer main, and rehab outdated lift stations with new pumps and valves. The project will benefit more than 2,000 residents and more than 100 businesses in western Greenbrier County, including the communities of Quinwood, Rupert and Rainelle.

On Sparkz Manufacturing Announcement:

“Engaging our strong and capable workforce here in West Virginia to manufacture batteries domestically is critical to our energy independence and stability. The Sparkz facility will create 350 good-paying, long-term jobs, and I look forward to seeing this initiative grow. We will continue to work closely together to bring more battery manufacturing here to the United States so we don’t have to rely on foreign supply chains for our energy needs.”

On Pure Watercraft Investment Announcement:

“West Virginia continues to attract world-class manufacturing businesses like Pure Watercraft to our state, and I’m pleased that Pure Watercraft has announced their plan to build electric boats and outboard motors right here in the Mountain State. This project will boost our regional economy while also bringing good-paying jobs to the region, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this investment in the years to come.”