U.S. Senator Manchin touts incoming grants, other successes as the year comes to a close

By Savanna Shriver, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Senator Joe Manchin shared information on funding provided to improve infrastructure around the state in a virtual press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Manchin reflected on the year and some of the accomplishments and challenges he’s faced. He talked about the final government funding package, which, at the time of writing had not been voted on, but is predicted to pass and allot West Virginia millions of dollars.

In North Central West Virginia, $23.59 million will go to WVU Hospitals to expand the new Children’s Hospital, re-use the former Viatris Facility and construct a new Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute research facility, $6 million will go to a new fire station in Morgantown and $2.5 million will go to the construction of the new terminal at the North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport.

Additionally, over $27 million will go to various parts of the state to build everything from new sports complexes to highway connectors to water treatment plants…

