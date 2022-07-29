U.S. Senator Manchin tells story behind Inflation Reduction Act￼

By Joselyn King, The Journal

WHEELING, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said that in recent weeks, he never stopped trying to reach deals regarding energy security, lowering health care costs and curbing inflation growth.

Manchin, D-W.Va., addressed state and national media Thursday via Zoom while still in isolation with COVID-19. His staff said Manchin “took the call in West Virginia.” His words came less than 24 hours after he and Senate President Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced they had achieved the Inflation Reduction Act.

Among other things, their deal seeks to fight inflation by investing $300 billion to reduce the federal deficit, imposing a 15% tax on large corporations and reducing drug costs by allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices and lowering out-of-pocket costs for Medicare beneficiaries…

