U.S. Senator Manchin reintroduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation to open new markets for WV meat and poultry producers

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) reintroduced the bipartisan, bicameral New Markets for State-Inspected Meat and Poultry Act to allow meat and poultry products inspected by state Meat and Poultry Inspection (MPI) programs to be sold across state lines. The legislation would open up new markets for farmers and livestock producers across West Virginia and the entire country while maintaining high inspection standards.

“West Virginia’s farmers, ranchers and livestock producers play a critical role in our state’s economy and provide nutritious, locally-grown food for their communities,” said Senator Manchin. “Despite the requirement of state inspection programs to meet or exceed federal inspection standards, our local producers aren’t able to sell their products across state lines. I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan, bicameral legislation to open new markets for our agricultural businesses and strengthen our national food supply chain. I encourage my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support this commonsense reform which will directly benefit our local producers and help ensure sustainable, healthy food for every American table.”

Currently, 29 states have their own inspection programs which are certified by the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) and meet or exceed federal inspection standards. However, existing law prohibits products processed at these FSIS-approved state MPI inspected facilities to be sold across state lines.

Senator Manchin was joined by Senators Mike Rounds (R-SD), Angus King (I-ME), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Steve Daines (R-MT), John Barrasso (R-WY), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Jon Tester (D-MT), Tina Smith (D-MN), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), John Thune (R-SD) and John Hoeven (R-ND). Representative Alex Mooney (R-WV) introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives.