U.S. Senator Manchin praises teen for spurring Hurricane skatepark project

By Amanda Larch, The Herald-Dispatch

HURRICANE, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin presented a Hurricane High School student a certificate of recognition Thursday for his efforts in creating a new multi-use skatepark and for engaging with his community leaders to bring about meaningful change.

Nate Giertz, a freshman at Hurricane High, emailed a letter to Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards last year about constructing a new skatepark in the city after traveling to other skateparks in the area. From there, the city approved the project and construction began last month.

“You are making a real difference for our state,” Manchin, D-W.Va., said to Giertz.

“It’s really cool to have somebody this young, this bright and this involved and committed,” he continued

Giertz said it was an honor to be recognized by the senator for his involvement in the process…

To read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/manchin-praises-teen-for-spurring-hurricane-skatepark-project/article_710c7eb4-fbbd-5b65-8d68-8716818e0d77.html