U.S. Senator Manchin oil, gas permitting reform focus of republicans, environmentalists

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin made expediting oil and gas drilling permits a part of the renamed Build Back Better plan being put together by Democratic leadership of the U.S. Senate, but U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and fellow Republicans want to see bill language and green activists don’t want it at all.

In a press conference on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning, Capito — the ranking Republican member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee – said she and members of the Republican caucus needed to see the exact bill language for easing oil and gas permit holdups included in the framework for the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

“It’s time for us to ask these questions that are being put before us with this new bill that’s come forward and been negotiated,” Capito said. “Supposedly there’s a deal to have regulatory reform. I’ve never seen anybody here that can actually guarantee a final vote. Let’s get real, especially on something that sensitive and so divisive at times as permitting reform. So yesterday, I said let’s see the legislative text as to what they’re going to do.” …

