U.S. Senator Manchin issues statement on West Virginia University, Viatris partnership

MANCHIN STATEMENT ON NEW WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY, VIATRIS PARTNERSHIP

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has released the following statement on the announcement of the new partnership between West Virginia University and Viatris.

“I am thankful to President Gordon Gee, West Virginia University, and Viatris Executive Chairman Robert Coury for working diligently over the last several months to form this significant partnership that will lead to a bright new future for this impressive facility, the region and our entire state. I believe in my heart nobody would more proud and delighted than Mike Puskar to see his beloved Mylan family and property join forces with the WVU family he cherished so deeply. West Virginia University has a proven track record of success when it comes to identifying economic development partnerships that reap benefits for the entire Mountain State. I am confident this partnership will be no different and am hopeful WVU will take this opportunity of a lifetime to create meaningful jobs for this skilled workforce. I am eager to support these efforts in every way I can.”