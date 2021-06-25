U.S. Senator Manchin: Infrastructure deal will fund local roadway projects

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Thursday President Joe Biden has “signed off” on a compromise bipartisan infrastructure bill and it will mean considerable investment in West Virginia, including money for the King Coal Highway, Coalfields Expressway and broadband.

“Nobody got everything they wanted,” he said, but the package is a solid one and can accomplish some “heavy changes in a bipartisan way.”

Manchin said this package, which is just over $1.2 trillion, is the largest infrastructure bill ever.

“This is the most aggressive thing we have ever done on infrastructure,” he said during a virtual press conference shortly after attending a meeting at the White House to iron out the compromise.

Southern West Virginia will benefit from those two highways as well as broadband…

