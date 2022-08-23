U.S. Senator Manchin hosts Charleston roundtable to tout benefits of Inflation Reduction Act

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sen. Joe Manchin led a roundtable in Charleston on Friday featuring leaders in business, energy and senior issues to tout the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act.

“I can be the hero and the villain in a 24-hour period,” he told them, describing the path to drafting and passing the bill. It had to focus on energy issues while avoiding the inflationary money printing the dead Build Back Better would have spurred.

“I named that one,” he said of the IRA’s title. Various analyses have concluded the IRA will have little to no impact on inflation, but Manchin said that if seniors are paying less for prescriptions, if more domestic energy is getting produced, if tax rates aren’t hiked, it curbs inflation. “That’s pretty simple.”

In addressing the benefits, each speaker also countered the objections opponents have raised about the act…

