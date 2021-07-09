U.S. Senator Manchin draws attention to Mountain State infrastructure before returning to D.C.

By Lacie Pierson, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — From the Marmet Locks and Dams in the Kanawha River to the mountaintop Yeager Airport, Sen. Joe Manchin took to the roads, rails, rivers, and air to highlight infrastructure needs in the Mountain State as part of promoting a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure proposal.

Manchin, D-W.Va., toured the breadth of infrastructure packed into the Kanawha Valley amid negotiations for a nationwide infrastructure package that has been proposed as low as $1.2 trillion and as high as $6 trillion over the next five years.

The infrastructure proposal Manchin discussed Thursday was the $1.2 trillion proposal the White House announced last month.

Manchin took his tour during the last day of the Senate’s Independence Day holiday break.

The focus of Thursday’s tour for Manchin was to draw attention to the danger of potentially letting the infrastructure deal fall through and push his colleagues in Congress to reach a deal…

