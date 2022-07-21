U.S. Senator Manchin campaign coffers keep swelling with heavy CEO backing amid federal spending package holdout

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has attracted intense national scrutiny for holding out against a federal budget package that would increase taxes for high-earning Americans.

West Virginia’s senior senator has been attracting broad support to his campaign from high earners across the country amid his holdout.

Manchin’s latest campaign finance report shows that his campaign committee drew heavily in recent months from CEOs and other executives — many in the energy sector that he governs directly as chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

The committee’s 2022 second-quarter campaign finance report filed Friday shows that about 1 in every 5 dollars the committee received in the quarter came from company CEOs, presidents and other high-ranking executives…

