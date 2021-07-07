U.S. Senator Manchin announces $96.7 million to provide food for W.Va. children through summer months

WV Press Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced today that more 257,000 West Virginia children and their families will receive a one-time payment of $375 through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program to provide food and meals for those children and families in need during the summer months.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

“West Virginia is expected to distribute $96.7 million to ensure more than 257,000 kids and their families have food on the table. I won’t stop fighting to ensure every child in West Virginia has a roof over their head and food in their bellies every night,” said Senator Manchin.

“No family should have to choose between keeping the lights on and putting food on the table for their children. The American Rescue Plan extended the P-EBT program to ensure our students and children in childcare don’t go hungry during the summer months,” Manchin added.

The American Rescue Plan extended the P-EBT through the summer months to support children and families in need while school is out of session. West Virginia will disburse about $96.7 million for school children and children in childcare. West Virginia estimates that it will issue $83.4 million to approximately 222,395 school children, and $13.3 million to approximately 35,463 SNAP enrolled children in childcare during the 2021 covered summer period.